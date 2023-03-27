John Kyrle High School students rally support for Turkey and Syria earthquake victims with a charity raffle.
In response to the tragic earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria, students from John Kyrle High School’s 9O tutor group have taken it upon themselves to make a difference. With over 50,000 lives lost and 18 million people in urgent need of shelter, food, and medical aid, these compassionate students felt compelled to take action and help those affected by this devastating event.
To raise funds for the Disaster Emergency Committee (DEC), the students have organised a charity raffle featuring an enticing prize – a huge hamper filled with Easter eggs and chocolate treats. Raffle tickets are available for purchase at 50p each or £2 for a strip of five. The school community can support this worthy cause by buying tickets in the gallery during breaks and lunchtimes, or by visiting Mrs. Morgan in room 16.
The raffle draw will take place on the last day of term, with all proceeds going directly to the DEC’s Turkey-Syria Earthquake Appeal 2023. Those interested in learning more about the charity and its efforts can visit the DEC website to find information and ways to donate. The students, led by their caring and committed tutor group 9O, have demonstrated the power of empathy and community.