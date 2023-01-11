A council scheme plans to help eligible children try out lots of exciting free experiences with local activity providers. Every child that attends also receives a free nutritious meal at the session.
The department for education funded holiday activities and food (HAF) programme has provided children who are eligible for benefits-related free school meals with the opportunity to try out lots of exciting free experiences with local activity providers and plans to continue doing so over the Easter, summer, and Christmas holidays this year and until 2024.
With the Here for Herefordshire holidays scheme set to continue until at least 2024, it means there will be a bigger and better programme of fun activities for eligible children throughout this year.
More information can be found at talkcommunity.org/holidayactivities.
Hereford vocational training, based in Ross-on-Wye offered this programme during the Christmas break. The programme’s overall aim being, learning more about where your food comes from.
Attendees visited various producers around Ross, observed and where possible assisted with livestock tasks. Thus creating a greater understanding about the production of food.
Visits have included a dairy goat herd, as well as beef cattle, sheep, and pigs. The programme also included dog care along with horses and donkeys. One notable visit being to Two Farmers Crisps.
Students were able to observe crisps being made and—above all—taste them. Lunch was provided, with students feasting on locally produced and prepared food.