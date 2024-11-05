A NEW educational training film jointly commissioned by the University of Gloucestershire (UoG) and NHS Gloucestershire Integrated Care Board (ICB) has premiered in Gloucester.
The film entitled ‘Risking Happiness 2’ (RH2) premiered at Sherborne Cinema and features contributions from NHS staff and social care providers working on the frontline. They share their experiences of making potentially life-saving decisions within high-pressure environments.
It is a follow-up to ‘Risking Happiness’, jointly commissioned by Gloucestershire Clinical Commissioning group (predecessor organisation to NHS Gloucestershire) and Gloucestershire County Council.
Ellen Rule, Deputy CEO and Director of Strategy and Transformation at NHS Gloucestershire ICB, said: “RH2 provides an insightful and innovative way for us to approach a sensitive topic together, in a supportive way, with staff, patients and carers who work and live in our integrated care system.
“It showcases the best of partnership working and how creative arts can help us to address some of the most complex challenges facing health and care systems today.”
RH2 was created and produced by local filmmaker Emma Cleasby from Reckless Kettle, supported by students from the School of Creative Arts and will be used in student and staff training, as well as educational programmes across Gloucestershire.
One memorable character in the 15-minute film is an 83-year-old patient called Ted whose personal health challenges provide an ideal platform for professionals to discuss the challenges when faced with scenarios like his.
Amabel Mortimer, University of Gloucestershire’s Strategic Lead and Programme Director for Arts, Health and Wellbeing, said: “RH2 demonstrates the shared passion, effectiveness, and impact of our important cross-sector partnerships between One Gloucestershire’s NHS, the Voluntary and Community sector and Higher Education.
“Our health and social care colleagues make difficult and potentially life-saving decisions to deliver personalised health outcomes to individuals and communities across Gloucestershire to the best of their abilities in often highly stressful situations.
“RH2 supports the vital work of our current and future health and social care professionals, providing them with renewed confidence and reassurance to carry out their roles within a supportive and proactive culture.”