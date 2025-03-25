THERE will be no permanent loss of disabled bays in a Chepstow car park due to the addition of electric vehicle charging points according to Monmouthshire County Council
Work had briefly started on installing the charging equipment at the Nelson Street car park, in Chepstow, but has been temporarily paused.
That worried a local vicar -Reverend John Keysell as he understood the charging points would be in place of the disabled spaces closest to the entrance to the St Mary’s Arcade.
“Those disabled parking spaces have been there for more than 10 years and are at the nearest point to the shops,” said Rev Keysell. “To lose them would cause great anxiety to lots of people.”
He said their proximity to the arcade is vital for people with disabilities while additional room is also required for wheelchair users to get in and out of cars.
The 77-year-old said when he visited the car park on Monday, March 17 he returned to find parts of it closed off though equipment was later removed.
A spokesman for MCC said work was paused “due to recent changes to the site’s infrastructure, and work will recommence in the near future.”
The council is installing three electric vehicle charging points next to the disabled bays but said there will be no loss of disabled spaces.
However they acknowledged there will be disruption but said disabled Blue Badge holders are able to use any other bay.
The spokesman said: “When work recommences, in the short term, disruption is expected for the disabled bays to be available so the work can be carried out safely. Once work is completed, all five disabled bays will be available as they are now.
“Disabled Blue Badge holders can use all other standard bays in the car park for free. When the disabled bays are full, this is the usual occurrence.”