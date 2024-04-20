EMERGENCY work to repair a landslip on the A40 near Longhope will mean the road is closed to traffic during the day until May 8.
In order to complete the repair, the road will be closed between the Forest Gate junction with the A4136 and the turn off for B4224 at Lea.
The work will be carried out during the day with the road closed between 7.30am and 7.30pm to minimise disturbance to people living nearby, say National Highways.
The official start of the works is at 8pm on Sunday (April 21).
Local traffic will be diverted via the A4136 and B4224 and lorries sent via the A417 and the M50.
Access will be maintained for residents, businesses and emergency vehicles during the closure.
The road is due to fully re-open at 6am on Wednesday, May 8.
National Highways is advising drivers to allow extra time for their journeys.
The work is being carried out following a survey which found the landslip could cause instability to the section of the A40.
The main construction phase will see repairs to the carriageway and barriers to allow the road to reopen safely.