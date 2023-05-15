Among other things the group has purchased folding seats, a new display cabinet and a new projector, A few years ago they commissioned and installed a new noticeboard at the front of the library and bought a treasury of Lego to allow the library team to start a Lego club. They paid to add wheels to the remaining adult bookcases in the main library, so that the space can be more easily used for larger events. They have also funded events and activities in the library - from children’s art and craft workshops, to music, drama and storytelling and even a visiting planetarium. During lockdown they made a major donation towards “PressReader” which gives library members online access to a massive range of news publications and magazines. Now that the library is fully functioning again they are concentrating on supporting measures to encourage people to relax and enjoy the library. They made a major donation in December to help with ongoing improvements in the Children’s Library and in the Dennis Potter Room, and they will be supporting the Children’s Book Festival.