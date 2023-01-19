The proposed creation of the Hildersley based park at Model Farm could have been the biggest economic project in Ross since the building of the M50 if it goes ahead. There were doubts as far back as 2021 that it would ever see the light of day, with a council spokesperson saying at the time: “Following detailed design and tendering of the proposed development of Ross Enterprise Park, the identified costs were significantly higher than expected, and the project is no longer considered value for money.