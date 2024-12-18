Early December we had some snow. Practices cancelled, choristers absent – a bit stressful, but not Dilys. Rain or shine, day or night, she appeared as usual. On this one night the wind was blowing, sleet was blasting around the corner of the hall behind the chapel. Dilys was glad to get into the shelter of the porch. Some snow flakes followed her in, so she carefully turned and shut the door behind her. Through the next door and into the hall, dimly lit and nobody there.