Following their sell out success last year, Lemon Jelly Pantos returns with Jack & The Beanstalk, the pantomime that reaches new heights! Join Jack, Dame Trott, Daisy & a whole host of magical characters in this year's GIANT of a pantomime.
Visiting The Drill Hall in Chepstow on Friday, December 6 at 7pm and Lydney Town Hall on Sunday, December 8 2024 at 1pm, 3pm & 5pm. Can Jack get his head out of the clouds for long enough to save the day? Featuring all the traditional pantomime ingredients, this one hour, laughter packed show features colourful characters, GIANT sized jokes, fantastic music, lavish costumes & stunning sets.
Book now as there's limited seating available Group tickets only £8 each for groups of 20 or more!
www.ticketsource.co.uk/lemonjellypantos or call the box office on 07906 854269
Look out next week for details of how to win tickets to Jack and the Beanstalk