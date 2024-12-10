From Nursery children portraying animals and villagers to the soaring harmonies of the Year 3 and Year 6 choirs, every performer shone. Highlights included the comedic grandeur of King Herod, the heartfelt journey of Mary and Joseph, and immersive processions that brought the audience into the heart of the story. Reception children melted hearts as they presented hand-drawn gifts, including toy planes and monster trucks, to baby Jesus.