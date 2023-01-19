“Fantastic!”, “your best concert yet”, and “an amazing performance” were just some of the comments from audience members at the Ross Penyard Singers latest concert, held in December on the theme of Advent.
The Singers were pleased to welcome one of their biggest audiences ever to St Mary’s Church to listen to choral music by James MacMillan, John Rutter and a local composer Simon Peberdy, who had composed a new arrangement of “The Antiphons” especially for the choir.
The choir’s performance of this new piece of music, conducted by their musical director Pippa Wright, was a triumph.
A raffle was held during the interval of the concert and proceeds from this will be going to the two local charities supported by the choir last year, Tudorville Community Centre and Ross Community Garden. The singers were keen to thank the members of their audience for their generosity.
The choir are now looking forward to their next concert to be held on Saturday, May 20. Rehearsals for this new concert will begin on Wednesday, February 1, at 7pm in St Mary’s Church Hall, opposite the church.
Now is an excellent time to join the singers, with a new programme of music being introduced to all members.
Rehearsals last for two hours and include a short, social break. We do not audition new members, and no previous singing experience is required—just enthusiasm and a commitment to one rehearsal a week.
Kathleen Gray told the Gazette: “We are a very friendly bunch of people—so join us on February 1 and find your voice!”
