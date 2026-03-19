AN afternoon of music is being held this weekend as part of the run-up to the West Dean ArtsFest.
The event at St Paul’s Church in Parkend is the second to be held following a ‘come and sing’ session and creative writing workshop at the church last week.
The music event on Sunday (March 22) will feature the Forest Flute Choir and local band Onika Venus.
Doors open at 1.50pm with the flute choir performing at 2pm and a soulful set from Onika Venus at 3.10pm.
The workshops held the previous week saw Bream poet Maggie Clutterbuck exploring poetry, prose and new ideas.
Kirsty Abraham hosted a lively “Come and Sing” session, inviting people of all abilities to experience singing together.
There were 14 people in the writing workshop and nearly 30 singers.
The main event in April will see the festival “march into Bream” with a colourful parade starting from the West Dean Centre and winding its way through the village.
Throughout the day, venues across the village will host a wide range of activities
West Dean ArtsFEST is supported by the Co-op in Bream, West Dean Parish Council and Arts Council England.
It is organised by Canopy Creative Network, a volunteer-run organisation dedicated to bringing people together through the arts across the Forest.
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