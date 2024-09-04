Andrew Scott, known for his roles in Fleabag and Sherlock and All Of Us Strangers, will be starring in Present Laughter on the big screen at The Blake Theatre this Thursday 5th September at 7pm.
Scott plays star actor Garry Essendine - as he prepares to embark on an overseas tour his colourful life is in danger of spiralling out of control. Engulfed by an escalating identity crisis as his many and various relationships compete for his attention, Garry’s few remaining days at home are a chaotic whirlwind of love, sex, panic and soul-searching.
Filmed live from The Old Vic in London during a sold out run in 2019, Matthew Warchus (Matilda The Musical) directs this giddy and surprisingly modern reflection on fame, desire and loneliness.
You can see this multi award-winning production of Noël Coward’s provocative comedy at The Blake Theatre, Monmouth on Thursday 5th September at 7pm. Tickets are available by calling 01600 719401 or booking online at theblaketheatre.org.