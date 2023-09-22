The new addition to the series is far from the conclusion to DI Fagan’s story, with Jason already working on the fourth novel. “Its going to be a powerful tale of how the miners strike of 1984 still resonates through the South Wales valleys today,” Jason teased. “I have plenty of murder mysteries and cold cases lined up for DI Fagan. Monmouthshire and the South Wales valley is rich in history and culture. There is so much to write about.”