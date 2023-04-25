On Monday, April 24 members of Ross-on-Wye Arts Society, and visitors, met at The Larruperz Centre to hear a very interesting lecture featuring the work of US artist Georgia O’Keeffe. The illustrated talk was given by Tricha Passes, who teaches at both Bristol and Oxford Universities and has studied extensively art history in the modern period. Tricha put the work of O’Keeffe in context by examining the art and photography of others contemporary to her and who were also drawn to the extraordinary landscapes of New Mexico in the inter-war period. Mostly coming from the East Coast, the artists and writers who formed the colony at Tao were accustomed to the towering buildings of New York, but nothing prepared them for the huge spaces and majestic landscapes they found and were inspired by in New Mexico.