Weir, the United Kingdom’s leading female historian, is best known for her compelling portrayals of the Tudor era. With a bibliography boasting more than thirty books and worldwide sales of over three million copies, she is a renowned name in historical fiction. Her impressive repertoire includes the ‘Tudor Rose’ trilogy, the highly acclaimed ‘Six Tudor Queens’ series, and numerous works of non-fiction. Weir is a fellow of the Royal Society of Arts and an honorary life patron of Historic Royal Palaces, and her books consistently feature on the Sunday Times bestsellers list.