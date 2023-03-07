Wells produced Greg’s short film Été, which was set in Herefordshire and shown at Borderlines’ first open screen showcase for local filmmakers in 2019. After graduating from film school, Greg moved to Berlin, where he still works mainly as a sound recordist and boom operator. “Though being a writer/director is what many people aspire to, in most cases it’s not a feasible option,” he said. “You take on more mundane work in the film industry to earn money and save yourself for the projects that really matter to you.”