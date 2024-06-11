The morning session offers free fun music workshops from Forest of Dean Brass and Djabot African Drumming for children with special needs, vulnerable adults, and their families. For more details and to book places at the workshops contact Alison Collison ([email protected]). In the afternoon, from 2pm, ‘the Music Works’ will present great live music from local up-and coming musicians. The Pantaloons visit on Sunday 28th July to present their witty & anarchic version of ‘The Merry Wives of Windsor’. The popular Musical Extravaganza event on Sunday, August 4 will feature Rainbow Steel Band (new to the Bandstand), and the popular and returning Djabot African Drummers, and Urban Freeway Rhythm and Blues Band. Gloucestershire’s own touring theatre company ‘Rain or Shine’ comes to the Bandstand on Sunday, August 18 to present Oscar Wilde’s classic comedy ‘The Importance of Being Earnest’. The season at Scarr ends on Saturday, August 24 with Scarr Bandfest, when Bream Silver Band, Parkend Silver Band, and A.W. Parker (Drybrook) Band will provide scintillating brass band music. Details : www.scarrbandstand.co.uk