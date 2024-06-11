Alison Collison, secretary of Friends of Scarr Bandstand, was invited to attend the latest Royal Garden Party in recognition of her contribution to the arts in Gloucestershire, in particular her involvement in bringing music and drama to Scarr Bandstand. For many years Alison has also been successfully performing her professional one-woman plays around the country (www.alisonneil.co.uk). Alison commented; “It was a very wet day, sadly, but everyone carried on regardless, and had a great time. The Household Cavalry and RAF Bands were superb, but I was pleased to note that the acoustics at our own Scarr Bandstand are better than in Buckingham Palace’s gardens!”
The 2024 summer season of events at Scarr, (organised by Alison), kicks off on Saturday, June 29 with the popular ‘Rising Stars’ event, when five of the Forest’s great brass training bands get their chance to shine. One of the five featured bands, The Forest of Dean Youth Band, will be making their very first public performance at the event. On Sunday, July 21 the Bandstand hosts ‘Young Music at Scarr’.
The morning session offers free fun music workshops from Forest of Dean Brass and Djabot African Drumming for children with special needs, vulnerable adults, and their families. For more details and to book places at the workshops contact Alison Collison ([email protected]). In the afternoon, from 2pm, ‘the Music Works’ will present great live music from local up-and coming musicians. The Pantaloons visit on Sunday 28th July to present their witty & anarchic version of ‘The Merry Wives of Windsor’. The popular Musical Extravaganza event on Sunday, August 4 will feature Rainbow Steel Band (new to the Bandstand), and the popular and returning Djabot African Drummers, and Urban Freeway Rhythm and Blues Band. Gloucestershire’s own touring theatre company ‘Rain or Shine’ comes to the Bandstand on Sunday, August 18 to present Oscar Wilde’s classic comedy ‘The Importance of Being Earnest’. The season at Scarr ends on Saturday, August 24 with Scarr Bandfest, when Bream Silver Band, Parkend Silver Band, and A.W. Parker (Drybrook) Band will provide scintillating brass band music. Details : www.scarrbandstand.co.uk
The music events during the season are ‘free to attend’ thanks to support from Arts Council England, Gloucestershire County Council, Forest of Dean Lions Club and SPP Pumps. The Friends of Scarr Bandstand work in partnership with Forestry England, and West Dean Parish Council.