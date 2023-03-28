Bishopswood Village Hall is gearing up for another evening of music and fun as local music band, Platinum, prepares to take the stage on Saturday, May 6.
The event is set to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III, and promises to be an exciting night of pop, rock, ballads, and other well-known favorites.
Platinum is made up of six talented musicians, each of whom also participated in the recent local pantomime production of Rapunzel.
In fact, two of the band members, David and Sara Bruce, provided all of the music for the production, while the rest of the band took on acting roles.
“We’re thrilled to be performing at the village hall,” says Mary Hoskins, one of the band members and a committee member of the hall. “We had so much fun with the pantomime and can’t wait to bring our music to the community in this way.”
The event promises to be a night to remember, with Platinum covering a range of genres and styles. The band members include Sara Bruce on keyboard, David Bruce on drums, Steve Hoskins on guitar, Bob Puzey on bass, Chris Puzey on vocals, and Mary Hoskins on vocals.
“We want as many people to come along and enjoy the music as possible,” added Mary. “It’s going to be a great night, and we hope to see lots of familiar faces there.”
The Bishopswood community is invited to attend the event, with tickets available for purchase at the village hall.