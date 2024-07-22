Perrygrove Railway Adventure is proud to to launch it’s Summer Holiday Boomerang Ticket which saves families 50% on their 2nd and subsequent visits this summer!
Perrygrove Railway Adventure is a family-owned visitor attraction located in the Forest of Dean, just outside Coleford and owners David and Katherine have worked hard to provide variety of facilities to suit four season visits, and also host a number of popular events during the year including Meet the Tractors, Christmas, “Halloween Free” October and more.
Perrygrove is renown for it’s beautiful small steam and diesel engines that give unlimited rides for each visitor but it’s much more than a railway attraction. In addition to the charming railway, there is also lots of opportunity for indoor and outdoor play for young families.
Owner Katherine Nelson-Brown says: “We’re so mindful of how tough it can be to entertain the kids throughout the holidays with a limited budget - we wanted to give local & visiting families a helping hand”Perrygrove Railway Adventure is a great dog friendly day out for families with young children. There’s lots to do whatever the weather including:
- Unlimited train rides
- Adventure Playground
- Treetop Trail
- Indoor Twilight Zone
- Woodland Walk
- Platform Cafe
- Visitors buy their first tickets online or on the door as usual.
- They keep their tickets
- They present their ticket on their second and subsequent visits to be given a 50% saving. Boomerang Ticket return visits are valid until 3rd September 2024.