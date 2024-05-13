Then comes Bizet and his Carmen Suite No.1. This suite takes its inspiration from the music of Spain and this influence can be heard clearly throughout. Next is Prokofiev, Montagues and Capulets from Romeo and Juliet. Prokofiev completed the music for Romeo and Juliet in 1935. His depiction of the two battling families is raw and barbaric, almost screaming out with passionate rage and heralding the close of the Romantic era.