Sit back, relax and let the Newent Orchestra sooth your soul with an afternoon of ‘Romantic Revelations’ on Saturday.
The concert (at St Mary’s Church, 2.30pm) is a tour through the Romantic era with ever changing and ever deepening layers of music rich with poetic meaning and massive character.
Conductor/Musical Director Tobias Lazenbury has put together music to fall in love with. Some familiar tunes and some not so.
The concert starts with Beethoven’s very first symphony which he completed in 1800. Reminiscent of other musicians of his era but still the young Beethoven put his romantic stamp in place. A perfect first look at the musical ear that was to start unfolding.
Then comes Bizet and his Carmen Suite No.1. This suite takes its inspiration from the music of Spain and this influence can be heard clearly throughout. Next is Prokofiev, Montagues and Capulets from Romeo and Juliet. Prokofiev completed the music for Romeo and Juliet in 1935. His depiction of the two battling families is raw and barbaric, almost screaming out with passionate rage and heralding the close of the Romantic era.
The second half of the programme features Fauré’s Pavane and Grieg’s Peer Gynt Suite.
Finally, Tchaikovsky’s Sleeping Beauty Suite is well known to all. Beautiful and deeply emotional music and you’ll recognise the waltz of the Disney film of the same name!
Toby and long-serving musician/composer, Bill Anderton, are taking the orchestra forward to much greater success in terms of its membership, audience, and the contribution they make to Newent and its catchment area. They are making Newent Orchestra a musical force for good!
Bill said: “A key element of this is musical education because potential new audiences and players may not be as confident with 'classical' music as those who have been involved for some time.
“We are also encouraging music students to become confident in expressing their talent by giving them the opportunity to do so. We have forged a relationship with the music department at Newent Community School and now hold occasional lunchtime rehearsals which are open to students and teachers, and have regular planning meetings with the Head of Music and the school's principal, who is very supportive.”
There are also plans to create a 'Newent Music Society' in partnership with St Mary's Church; the Newent Choral Society; Newent Orchestra; the town council and the school music department.
Adult Ticket Price £10 online or on the door (cash or contactless) Students go free!