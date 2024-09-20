ROSSITER Books are bringing a strong line of authors to the area this Autumn.
Starting with Rick Stein who will be in conversation at the Savoy Theatre in Monmouth tonight (Wednesday, September 25) before heading to Rossiter Books in Hereford tomorrow to sign copies of his new book Rick Stein’s Food Stories, which follows his TV series of the same name.
Welsh rugby star Dan Biggar, Wales’ most capped fly-half, will be signing copies of his autobiography, The Biggar Picture, the story of a man who has taken in the joy, the graft and despair to become one of the sport’s most compelling figures on Tuesday, October 1 at 12pm at Rossiter Books in Monmouth.
Novelist Kate Mosse will be at Monmouth’s Savoy on Wednesday, October 9, at 7pm, tickets £12, in conversation with bookseller Rustie Baker about her new book The Map of Bones, a story of adventure and hardship, dispossession and injustice.
Beloved gardener Carol Klein has just released her book Hortobiography and is also ‘In Conversation’ on Wednesday, October 23 at 7pm at Monmouth’s Blake Theatre, tickets £15.,
Carol will tell the story of the people, places and plants that have shaped her life, and explores why our relationship with the natural world is so important.
And comedian Helen Lederer is at the Savoy on Thursday, November 7 at 7pm, tickets £12, talking about her book Not That I’m Bitter, which lifts the lid on being one of the few women at the heart of the right-on alternative comedy scene in the 1980s.