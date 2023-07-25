Ross-on-Wye Town Council’s Thursday market on 27 July is delighted to be part of singer Nevaeh Dunmore’s charity busking challenge, ‘6 cities in 6 days’, where she will be raising money for Autism Unlimited on her UK tour of the South West.
From Monday 24 July, schoolgirl Nevaeh has been performing and busking every day, starting in Brighton and travelling to London, Bath & Bristol, Ross-on-Wye & Cardiff, Newbury Showground’s Vanlife & Overlander Celebration, Portsmouth Gunwharf Quays and finishing on Sunday 30 July at the Queens Hotel in Southsea for a garden celebration.
Schoolgirl, Nevaeh, who attends Horndean Technology College in Portsmouth, is autistic, dyslexic and epileptic, and is the first ever child ambassador for national autism charity Autism Unlimited. She was awarded the honour after being invited to perform at the opening of the Chris Page Centre’s new autism assessment and diagnosis facility in April 2022. The aim of Nevaeh’s ‘6 cities in 6 days’ tour is to help raise much needed funds for Autism Unlimited so that they can purchase a specialist microphone as part of their new Sixth Form music studio, ensuring students have the best technical equipment.
Jane Mainey, Tourism & Marketing Manager for Ross-on-Wye Town Council commented: “We are thrilled to welcome Nevaeh to Ross-on-Wye as part of her 6 cities in 6 days tour. We are a busker-friendly town and when I saw details of Nevaeh’s challenge on social media, I invited her to join us en route to Cardiff as part of her tour. We thought it would be a wonderful opportunity to raise awareness of autism and support a great cause. We wish Nevaeh all the very best in her fundraising and look forward to welcoming her here on Thursday!”
A positive role model for autism, Nevaeh has been singing since the age of seven when she was chosen as the support act for X-Factor winner Sam Bailey’s south coast tour. Nevaeh regularly posts on social media to raise awareness of autism and anti-bullying, and has entered several singing competitions, brought out her own single, has met Tim Peake, performed on stage at Wembley and duetted at a festival with 2014 X-factor winner, Ben Haenow.
Nevaeh will be performing at the Market House in Ross-on-Wye just after the 10am flag raising ceremony, to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the end of the Korean War, until midday and would be thrilled to see as many people as possible coming along and supporting her to help her reach her fundraising goal. Follow her on her tour by logging onto Instagram, @nevaehsingerofficial, or on Facebook, @NevaehSinger.