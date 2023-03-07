EUROVISION fan Jessica Caldwell reckons she’s won the lottery after securing two precious tickets for what will be the UK’s hottest show this year.
Jess, whose family is from Lydney, and partner Alex are off to Merseyside for the jury show, the dress rehearsal that takes place 24 hours before the televised grand final in Liverpool on Saturday, May 13.
She said it was a “miracle” that the two plum tickets for the standing area in front of the stage popped up.
Around 6,000 tickets were on sale for each of the shows and they were all snapped up within 90 minutes.
Jess and Alex were in queues for different shows but with the system telling them the shows had sold out – and with thousands of people in front of them – their hopes looked forlorn.
“I’m in the Eurovision fan club but I missed the ballot for that so I thought we had no chance when the tickets went on sale to the public.
“It was sold out but we clicked something, they pinged up and I said quick get them in the basket. It was just sheer luck that they miraculously turned up.
“We got the best spot in the house, that’s where the party is, on the floor.
Jess and Alex now live in Llanelli where she does Tarot readings and sells crystals.
She said: “I ran and got my crystals before I started and rubbed them on Alex and myself – maybe that’s where the luck came from!”
The 29-year-old has been a fan of the contest since she first watched at home in Lydney at the age of eight.
“I don’t know what it was but I was absolutely hooked and I’ve watched the semi finals and finals without fail every year since. I don’t watch Britain’s Got Talent or X Factor. I love all the different cultures coming together and the different languages.
“It’s such a huge event, the glitz and glamour of it. I’ve always been mesmerized. It’s whacky as well.
“I love all the different cultures coming together and the different languages.”
She is also sticking to her ‘rule’ about not listening to the songs in advance.
“I like it to be a surprise. I like to see it as a show on stage rather than just listening to it,” she says.
Her favourite winners were Lordi, the heavy metal band who won Eurovision for Finland in 2006 with Hard Rock Hallelujah in monster costumes, although she does like ballads as well.
Last year she voted for Ukraine because of the quality of their song and says hosting the party for the country will make the Liverpool show even more special.
“The likelihood of it coming back to the UK makes it a once-in-a-lifetime experience.
“The fact that Ukraine won and we are hosting their party is something so special and that’s never going to happen again, so it’s a double once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”
Jess is also looking forward to seeing parts of the show that TV audiences never get to see such as the set changes for each act.
This once-in-a-lifetime experience does not come cheaply though.
The tickets for the Liverpool Arena show are £280 and the couple are paying £500 a night for their three nights in the city.
The UK last hosted Eurovision in 1998 following the success of Katrina and the Waves with Love Shine a Light in Dublin the previous year.