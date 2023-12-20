LAST Saturday saw Keith Davies, better known as the Abergavenny Elvis, make his 29th appearance at the town’s Borough Theatre in a stunning Christmas with Elvis Concert.
The show was sold out in May of this year and raised another £3,500 for local charities in the town with a £1,000 cheque being presented from the stage on the night to the Guide Dogs for the blind.
The Guide Dogs Association went on to gain a further £3,000 due to other businesses donating to its cause all in the name of Elvis and a special lady Joyce Evans who passed away last year.
Three other charities including Gateway Church which also received a donation will also benefit before Christmas.
Keith belted out over 25 Elvis classics to fans who travelled from Cardiff, Newport, Blackwood and even Bristol.
Keith now performs at the local Abergavenny Borough Theatre twice a year and always guarantees sell outs!
The total raised after performing for 20 years as Elvis is now at £480,000 and many charities and good causes have benefitted from the donations presented.
Keith’s following also grows by the month and now has over 2,500 friends on social media who follow his every move.
His favourite venue of all time is his hometown Borough Theatre here in Abergavenny but was also proud to perform last month at B B Kings on Beale St in Memphis, Tennessee on a recent trip, footage of his performance can be seen on You Tube.
Keith is also well known for his leadership in the family run business Abergavenny Electrics which has been serving the town for nearly 50 yrs now and the company is going from strength to strength employing 6 electricians and always very busy.
On Sunday evening Keith was an invited guest to sing at Gateway Church for their Christmas Carol concert which was very well attended, he will also be singing some Elvis Carols at Hope Church in Gilwern on Christmas Eve.
Keith and his partner Barbara would like to thank everyone who attended the Elvis Christmas Show and helped raise much needed funding for the various charities involved and would like to wish every one of you a Very Merry Christmas and a Wonderful healthy New Year!