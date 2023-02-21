The annual Pancake Races in town drew a great crowd of spectators and participants on Sunday (February 26). Despite initial fears that the weather might not cooperate, the day was sunny and clear, making for perfect racing conditions.
The races themselves were full of excitement and laughter, as brave contestants took to the streets to flip their way up Broad Street. Some racers had clearly been practicing their pancake flipping skills for weeks, while others were more casual, but all had a great time and put on an impressive show.
The success of the event was due in large part to the hard work of the Rotary Club and Lions, who worked tirelessly to provide the necessary organisational support. Thanks to their efforts, the races went off without a hitch, with all the necessary equipment and safety precautions in place.
Of course, none of it would have been possible without the support of the Town Council, which provided a small grant to cover the costs of the event. This is just one of the many ways in which the Council supports community events that bring people together and foster a sense of togetherness and belonging.
As the races wound down and the winners were announced, it was clear that the real victory was in the sense of community that was created on this special day. Events like this are important because they remind us that we are all part of something larger than ourselves, and that we can come together to have fun and make lasting memories.