There are familiar and much loved works by the world’s greatest composers for the piano: sonatas by Mozart and Beethoven (The ‘Moonlight’) and Chopin Études. These alternate with compositions by celebrated female composers Hélène de Montgeroult and Cécile Chaminade; there are Romances by Clara Schumann, a nocturne by Gabriel Fauré and a stunning 4-minute work by celebrated American composer Jeffrey Mumford.This is the same programme that Clare is giving at the Wigmore Hall in early October and then at a major concert hall in Montreal in November – but you don’t have travel as far as Canada - or even London - to enjoy her astonishing virtuosity – just book for her recital at St. Briavels on October 20!