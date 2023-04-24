The novel follows the story of composer Nick Mortimer and his sister Kate, who inherit a house in the picturesque village of Clodock in Herefordshire’s Golden Valley. Their dreams soon turn into nightmares as they experience a series of strange and unexplained events. The siblings set out on a quest to unravel the house’s mysterious history and uncover a tragic tale set against the backdrop of political and social divisions in the late 1920s.