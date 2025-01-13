The Triumph 2000 Register is heading for The Forest of Dean for its 2025 National Week between June 23-30 at Whitemead Forest Park at Park End, and will be supporting Forest of Dean based charity Forest Pulse.
Established in 1979, Forest Pulse supports children and young people with disabilities and their families living in The Forest of Dean. The charity provides exciting out of school social, sporting and recreational activities to give children and young people the opportunity to make and meet up with friends, to have fun and to learn.
There’ll be a chance to see all the gleaming Triumphs on the Show day on Saturday, June 28 or see them on the road during the week leading up to this