Despite not having an oven until she was 18 in Sri Lanka, Saku took up baking in earnest after moving to the UK with her husband in 2003. “The most wonderful memory is about meeting fellow bakers, coming from all stages of life with a common passion for baking,” Saku said. “The big white tent, which was only a dream until then and meeting the crew, their love, support and encouraging words will never leave my memory.”