TRADING Standards’ officials have revealed more information over the successful closure order imposed on a Wye Valley vape shop.
Herefordshire Council’s Trading Standards team, in conjunction with the police, carried out a raid on the Vape Shop in Ross-on-Wye’s Brookend Street on 8 April 2025.
Officers discovered that every time a customer asked for cheap tobacco the shop used a ‘runner’ to fetch the illegal tobacco from a vehicle parked in a nearby car park.
This system was deployed to ensure that if the shop was searched, then no illegal products would be found.
The car was found to contain 351 packets of illegal non-duty paid cigarettes and 89 pouches of 50g hand rolling tobacco. Much of the seizure was counterfeit, and 91 illegal oversized vapes were also seized.
Officers found evidence to suggest the shop was making over £1,000 a day from selling illegal products, and had also been caught selling vapes to children.
Councillor Barry Durkin, cabinet member for regulatory services, said: “Herefordshire Council is working with our partners, West Mercia Police, to clamp down on illegal tobacco, which is run by organised criminals and the vapes trade.
“The three-month Closure Order will not only help prevent the sale of counterfeit tobacco products to the public, which can be lethal but will also benefit honest local businesses who lose out when these types of shops are allowed to operate.
“With vaping, the protection of our children and young persons is essential. Primarily nicotine has a negative impact on their developing brains and lungs.
“Affecting brain development can lead to issues with attention, learning, memory, and impulse control. Such establishments draw children in to fulfil their addiction which poses significant risks to those children and young persons.”
Anyone with information on premises selling illegal tobacco is urged to report it via the Citizens Advice Consumer Helpline on 0808 2231133.