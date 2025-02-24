The research, commissioned by Wyldwood Arts and conducted by local historian Owen Adams at the Dean Heritage Centre, involved analysing recordings of local people talking about their memories of growing up, living, and working in the Forest of Dean. Aimee Blease-Bourne, FOD Fringe Co-ordinator, said: “Owen's research offers a fascinating glimpse into what life was like in the Forest at a time when communities worked together to gather, grow, and share many of the things we take for granted. The FOD Fringe festival is all about celebrating this cultural heritage, and creating opportunities for modern-day Foresters to re-discover their community bonds through food, music, and art.”