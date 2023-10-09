Sayarer's trek takes place on the eve of Türkiye's centenary year and upcoming elections, making it an opportune time to explore the country's culture and politics. His narrative brings a human touch to significant political and historical issues, as he engages with locals and refugees alike during his travels. "Sayarer is a precise and passionate writer. We need writers who will go all the way for a story, and tell it with fire. Sayarer is a marvellous example," notes writer Horatio Clare.