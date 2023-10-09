Award-winning travel writer Julian Sayarer will delve into his recent cycling journey across Türkiye at Rossiter Books in Ross on Wye on Monday, 16th October at 7 pm. Offering a unique roadside perspective, Sayarer cycled from the Aegean coast to the Armenian border, meeting a diverse range of people, from Turkish farmers to Syrian refugees.
Sayarer's trek takes place on the eve of Türkiye's centenary year and upcoming elections, making it an opportune time to explore the country's culture and politics. His narrative brings a human touch to significant political and historical issues, as he engages with locals and refugees alike during his travels. "Sayarer is a precise and passionate writer. We need writers who will go all the way for a story, and tell it with fire. Sayarer is a marvellous example," notes writer Horatio Clare.
The journey is not just an exploration but also a love letter to the country and its neighbours. It offers a clear-eyed view of Türkiye and its significance at the crossroads of Asia, Africa, and Europe. However, the route is marked by the shadow of impending tragedy, as it takes place just months before one of the region's most devastating earthquakes.
Tickets for the event are available for £6 from Rossiter Books in-store or via Ticketsource. The good news for book lovers is that £3 of the ticket price can be redeemed against the book at the event. Those interested in attending can find Rossiter Books at The Corn Exchange, High Street, Ross on Wye, HR9 5HL. For further information, the store can be contacted at 01989 564464.