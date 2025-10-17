A fast-rising star of stage and screen local to the Forest of Dean is taking the title role in an “energetic, exciting” pantomime at one of the UK’s leading regional theatres.
Dylan Duffield, who grew up in Monmouthshire, will make the star turn in an “action-packed” production of Jack and the Beanstalk at Tewkesbury’s Roses Theatre this Christmas, as part of the famous theatre’s fiftieth anniversary celebrations.
Dylan – who as a child competed in gymnastics for Wales and was a Welsh champion tumbler – will be bringing his sporting as well as his theatrical skills to the stage.
“Dylan will be leaping, jumping, and climbing all over the place throughout the show!” promises the show’s director, Jessica Brewster. “You’ve never seen such an energetic panto!”
Dylan, 22, started his theatrical career in a primary school not far from Monmouth, but his first proper show was at the age of 12 – in a production of Jack and the Beakstalk! “I was a member of the chorus,” he remembers, “but I watched our Jack and thought ‘I really want to be him some day’!”
The full-circle moment comes for Dylan just a year after graduating from the prestigious Italia Conti school for the performing arts. “I left my village at 16 to study a diploma in performing arts at Italia Conti in Guildford, which then helped me gain a place on the Acting Degree in London,” he explains. “So to return to the area now, to star in such an exciting production, is a real homecoming moment for me!”
Dylan has already appeared in Casualty; written, directed and starred in his own show about the local history of mining with 28 Years Later star Sam Locke; and appeared in two BBC It’s My Shout short films, Dad and Leonard’s Neighbours, winning an It’s My Shout Best Actor award in the process.
His starring role at Tewkesbury places him at the centre of an exciting and innovative new production – and will introduce this rising star to whole new audiences.
“Dylan is dynamite,” says Michael Neri, his co-star and director of the pantomime’s “adult” version – which will offer a spicier script and naughtier audience interaction for over-18s. The Roses’ new Director and CEO, Derek Bond, says the annual pantomime is a key moment of the year for both theatre and audiences.
“Everyone loves a pantomime, and this year The Roses’ offering really is something exciting, energetic, and different. People will be talking about it for years to come – so don’t be left saying ‘OH NO YOU DIDN’T!’ to yourself: come and join us for a show that’s full of beans!”
Dylan agrees: “In my student days, I spent my whole student loan on tickets to plays,” he says. “I learned from a really early age that there’s no better place to spend your time than a theatre, having fun with other people – especially at Christmas! I can’t wait to introduce everyone to a tumbling Jack.”
