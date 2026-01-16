POLICE are still appealing for information to help them find Gareth Hole, from Chepstow, Monmouthshire, who’s been reported as missing.
Gareth, 38, was last seen at Tesco in Chepstow at around 11.30am on Sunday January 11 and officers are concerned for his welfare.
Gareth is described as being 6ft tall, of slim build, with dark brown hair, a dark moustache and a goatee-style beard.
He was last seen wearing a dark fleece-style jacket, light-blue straight-leg jeans, and black and white trainers.
Anyone with any information on Gareth’s whereabouts is asked to call us on 101 quoting log reference 2600012274.
Alternatively, you can contact them via our website or send a direct message on their Facebook or X social media pages.
Gareth is also urged to get in touch with them to confirm that he is safe and well.
