GUINNESS World Record Holder Ray Bubble is on a mission to master the art of bubble-making and create the ultimate square bubble.
And the international ‘bubbleologist’ will be blowing into Monmouth's Savoy this Easter school holidays, with his Ultimate Bubble Show, as Ray uses different gases to craft stunning bubble sculptures, effects and magical displays.
A spokesperson said: "Prepare to be amazed as Ray creates a volcano bubble, a soap bubble carousel, a bubble ghost, and even a tornado inside a bubble!”
The show was inspired by Ray’s work with SEND schools, adult neurodivergent groups, and science centres across Europe.
The Friday, April 25 performance starts at 1pm and is suitable for children and adults with additional needs.
Tickets are available from the Savoy box office or via monmouth-savoy.co.uk