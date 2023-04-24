Ross Library in collaboration with Ross Library Development Group (RLDG), is hosting a special evening with local bestselling author, Alis Hawkins.
The event is taking place on Tuesday, May 2, at Ross Library.
Alis has earned her reputation as a beloved author among local library borrowers for her captivating historical crime and mystery novels, including The Teifi Valley Coroner series.
Her novels not only offer thrilling plots but also introduce genuine, relatable characters who face real-life challenges.
With her unique storytelling abilities, Alis keeps her readers engaged and invested in her novels from beginning to end.
The upcoming event offers attendees the chance to meet Alis Hawkins in person and hear her insights about her writing process and experiences. She will be ready to answer questions about her work and, most excitingly, will be launching her latest novel, “A Bitter Remedy.”
According to a Times reviewer, the book is “an excellent historical mystery dripping with atmosphere (and bodily fluids) that exposes the chauvinism, misogyny, and bigotry of late Victorian England.”
This new release is bound to intrigue attendees and leave them eager for more. Following the talk, a book sale and signing session will offer fans the opportunity to own a copy of her latest work and have it signed by Alis herself.
The event will take place at Ross Library, with doors opening at 7 pm and the talk commencing at 7.30pm. No booking is necessary, and entry costs £6 for RLDG members and £8 for non-members. All profits will be directed towards supporting events and improvements in the library, ensuring that it continues to be a hub for the local community.
This literary evening follows the success of last month’s event, “All about the Bees,” featuring speaker, author, and beekeeper Meriet Duncan.
The Spring and Summer programme of evening events at Ross Library promises to offer a diverse range of engaging experiences for the local community, catering to a variety of interests and promoting the library as a lively, welcoming space.
The library development group is committed to promoting Ross Library and creating a light-hearted atmosphere for residents to enjoy. The group focuses on supporting the library by organising a wide array of events, from author talks and workshops to educational presentations, that bring people together and foster a sense of camaraderie among the community.
Becoming a member of RLDG is a fantastic way to get involved and support the library’s ongoing activities, ensuring that it remains a vibrant, thriving centre for learning and leisure in Ross-on-Wye.
Membership is easy to obtain via the RLDG website’s contact page, and payments can be made at the event or via BACS or standing order.
Don’t miss this unique opportunity to meet Alis Hawkins and immerse yourself in her enthralling world of historical mysteries. Join fellow book enthusiasts for an unforgettable evening at Ross Library, where you can celebrate the joy of reading, engage with like-minded individuals, and support your local library in its mission to serve Ross-on-Wye.