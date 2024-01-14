Also online is an Introduction to Art History, which focuses on the Art of the 19th Century. Exploring themes such as Romanticism and Impressionism, this series of ten one hour online lectures on Monday evenings from 7-8pm, also beginning on January 15, moves from the early 19th century to the 1880s, covering some of the most radical developments in art since the Renaissance. Highlights include the peak of British landscape painting with Turner; Constable leading the way; the British Pre-Raphaelites’ fascination with the medieval and William Morris’s Arts & Crafts movement. This broad ranging and absorbing course needs no background in art history, just a desire to look harder at art and understand its developments more clearly.