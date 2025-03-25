Local indie- brass band ‘Year of the Dog’ is a high energy brass house soul band which features local musicians and is in the process of releasing a debut album.
The album is as much about growing up in Monmouthshire as it is about music itself with a number of band members from Monmouthshire including Felix Lindsell-Hales, Olly Jenkins, Gareth Thomas, Peter Richards, Jacob Prescott and Luke Hartley.
After six years of electrifying festival crowds and capturing national attention and most notably featuring as the swing band in well-known Netflix show, Sex Education the band is in the process of recording its first album at Rockfield Studios where worldwide band Queen, Oasis and Coldplay have recorded some of their greatest hits.
To help support the process of recording their album they have launched a £10,000 crowdfunding campaign.
“This album means everything to us,” said members of the band
“So much of it is inspired by growing up in the Wye Valley and to be recording it at Rockfield right on our doorstep feels like a full- circle moment.”
The production is being led by Abbey Road’s Rob Cass who has previously worked with: Eric Clapton, Brian May and Imelda May.
The band is arriving at a time when brass music is making a huge comeback in pop music.
Monmouth based film and television editor Dylan Hughes who is also a former student at Monmouth Comprehensive School is directing and shooting a music video for one of the album's tracks.
With growing excitement, industry interest and a fanbase ready to take them to take them to the next level, Year of the Dog are even closer than ever to their big moment.
You can show your support whether that’s through donations, sharing the crowdfunder, or simply spreading the word.
Crowdfunder.co.uk/p/year-of-the-dog-album-fundraiser