MonLife’s recent School Swimming Festival welcomed over 345 primary school children to participate in inclusive aquatic activities across Monmouthshire.
Festivals in Abergavenny, Caldicot, Chepstow and Monmouth leisure centres allowed pupils to participate in a series of non-competitive fun events, including floats, strokes and woggle races.
The events that saw 23 primary schools participate, were supported by Swim Wales and 24 MonLife Leadership Academy students. The MonLife Leadership Academy provides support for young people in Monmouthshire to achieve their full potential. Participants gain valuable skills through sport that can be transferred into everyday life.
Cllr Sara Burch, Cabinet Member for Inclusive and Active Communities said: “These events provided a great opportunity for our young swimmers across Monmouthshire to enjoy fun activities without any pressure to be competitive. The festival demonstrated just how rewarding an active lifestyle can be. Well done to all the children who took part.”
Each of MonLife’s leisure centres features a swimming pool open for public admission, private bookings and classes. All pools are open seven days a week. Throughout the year, all MonLife’s leisure centres have free swimming opportunities. To take advantage of free swimming, participants will need a MonLife card that can be collected at any of MonLife’s leisure centres.
Find further information on free swimming times and other school holiday activities on the MonLife’s website.
For more information about current Sport Development initiatives, please visit go here or email [email protected]