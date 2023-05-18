Set to be published on the 1st of June, Mr Norman plunges readers into the dramatic world of Elizabethan and Jacobean England. It narrates the tale of two formidable figures from history, Edward Coke and Francis Bacon. Mr Norman’s narrative brings to life their fierce rivalry and unrelenting quest for power within the courts. While a significant portion of the story springs from Norman’s inventive storytelling, he emphasises that the majority is firmly rooted in historical truths.