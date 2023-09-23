GET ready for a night of laughter and relatable moments as Mum's the Word, the hit comedy sketch show, comes to Monmouth's Savoy Theatre next month.
Headlining the cast is the talented Cheryl Fergison, known for her roles in Netflix's "Hard Cell" and the popular TV series "Eastenders." Joined by actresses Sarita Plowman and Poppy Tierney, Cheryl and her fellow mums will take audiences on an emotional journey through the ups and downs of motherhood.
After the tremendous success of its 2022 tour, Mum’s the word is back with a perfect mix of original comical sketches and fresh hilarious heartwarming stories that are too embarrassing and personal to share even with one's closest friends.
From leaving the house without a bra to shedding tears in supermarket aisles for no apparent reason, these women will leave you in stitches as they candidly portray the joys and challenges of bringing new life into the world—and occasionally misplacing it!
Producer Anna Anikeyeva, herself a new mum, expressed her overwhelming emotion and gratitude towards the show, stating, "As a new mum, this show has left me filled with joy and a sense of camaraderie. It is everything I didn't know me and my new mum friends needed."
In Mum's the Word, no subject is taboo, and no thought too private. The brave and hilarious women on stage fearlessly delve into the intricacies of motherhood, sharing experiences both good and bad, insights, and lessons learned along the way. This show not only entertains but also enlightens, reminding both women and men that this too is just another ‘phase’.
Grab your tickets and prepare to be thoroughly entertained. Mum's the Word promises an unforgettable night of laughter, camaraderie, and celebration of the beautiful chaos that is motherhood. Don't miss out on this sensational comedy experience!
Tuesday 17 October The Savoy, Monmouth https://monmouth-savoy.ticketsolve.com/ticketbooth/shows/873645410