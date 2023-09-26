The film follows three characters: Ayesha, who helps a pedestrian after a minor road accident; Neil, who diffuses an aggressive situation in a snooker club; and Marsha, who assists a distressed young person at school. Though from different backgrounds and situations, all three embody the caring attributes essential for fostering. The film unfolds to reveal that one of these three will become the foster parent to Chloe, a child in need, with their stories intertwined with her journey into foster care.