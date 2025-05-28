MONMOUTH’S Savoy are providing another screening of West End hit Six: The Musical.

The show explores the lives of Henry VIII’s six wives, with each telling the story of their experience of being hitched to the notorious larger than life monarch

The original cast reunited last year for a special performance at the Vaudeville Theatre in London, and the Savoy will be screening it on Thursday, June 8, at 7pm.

Performed in the style of a pop concert, it is a modern retelling of the lives of Henry’s wives presented in the form of a singing competition.

The wives take turns telling their story to determine who suffered most, but ultimately seek to reclaim their individual identities and rewrite their stories.

See https://monmouth-savoy.co.uk for more details.