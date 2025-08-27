Newent Celebrates is now planned as an annual event, so what can we look forward to in the coming years? Andy Offord, chair of Newent Onion Fayre Committee said, “We have so much to choose from. Next year marks the 800th anniversary of Newent being granted its first Royal Charter to hold a market or fayre, so maybe we could do something around that. Or we could go back to the swinging 60s when Newent’s Joe Meek was at the forefront of the music scene, or maybe we re-visit Roman Newent? But first, let’s see off these pesky roundheads!