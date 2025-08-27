In 1644 a cannon was fired at the spire of St Mary’s church Newent and on September 13 and 14th 2025 St Mary’s will come under fire again - but this time it will be friendly fire - and all part of a new annual festival Newent Celebrates, which hopes to fill the gap in the town’s social calendar left by the much missed Onion Fayre.
Newent Celebrates is the brainchild of Sara Hulbert, Newent’s current mayor. Sara loves a party, especially if it involves fancy dress, and is passionate about the history of the town and envisages Newent Celebrates as a giant, history themed party over a whole weekend with lots of fun for everyone.
Sara said, “People say Newent is a town stuck in time, as if that’s a bad thing, I wanted people to see that Newent’s history is something to be celebrated, it might only be a small town but once you dig into the detail you find that it’s had a big part to play across time. I wanted to share that knowledge, and to celebrate it and that’s where the idea of immersing our town in 1644 came from, to give a glimpse of our town in that moment of our history.
“I really wanted to celebrate all of our community groups. I wanted the event to be a celebration of all the wonderful things that Newent has and all the wonderful people who give so much for our town and parish. “
As Sara had no experience of organising anything on this scale she looked for local support. The old Onion Fayre committee had a wealth of events experience and contacts, which they readily brought to the party with Newent Rotary Club with the folk behind Newent’s annual Starfest , the town’s Funday organisers and a host of other groups and organisations also lending a hand.
Organisers knew they could go ahead this year when they were able to book the Sealed KnotSociety for the weekend with up to 200 soldiers of The Earl of Manchester’s Regiment of Foote, along with camp followers, and cannon descending on Newent for the weekend.
So what can you expect? Saturday’s highlights include a free 17th century street fayre in the town centre and by the lake, a 17th century trial and presumably 17th century punishment and the return of Newent’s world famous onion eating competition of course.
On Sunday, activity moves to the grounds of Newent Community School for a ticketed event (£5) which will culminate in a full re-enactment of the Battle of Newent with muskets, pike, swords and cannon.
The whole weekend will be a chance for people to get up close and personal with just one period of Newent’s long history. “So much was different in 1644” Sara explained. “Our market house wasn’t even built then but so much was also the same - people cooked, ate, went to church, went to the dentist, had a drink, got a bit disorderly, got caught and punished.
“There will be lots of opportunities for people to get involved: cook some pottage and eat it if you dare, be drilled by a regimental sergeant - and definitely come in period costume if you can - it’s easy and cheap to make and we’ll be sharing some ideas on how on our social media.”
Newent Celebrates is now planned as an annual event, so what can we look forward to in the coming years? Andy Offord, chair of Newent Onion Fayre Committee said, “We have so much to choose from. Next year marks the 800th anniversary of Newent being granted its first Royal Charter to hold a market or fayre, so maybe we could do something around that. Or we could go back to the swinging 60s when Newent’s Joe Meek was at the forefront of the music scene, or maybe we re-visit Roman Newent? But first, let’s see off these pesky roundheads!
“Working to put on the event has been a wonderful collaboration with several community groups, all equally as keen to see Newent celebrated- cherished even - for the history and community it has. “
Sara added, “We are now all very nervous and very excited about the weekend.”
Newent Celebrates takes place on September 13-14. The Saturday event is free with adult tickets for the Sunday event priced at £5. Find out more and book tickets online at: www.newentcelebrates.net.
