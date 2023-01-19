Arts Alive promises a fantastic theatre experience with fictional comedy drama “A Perfect Likeness” at Linton Village Hall on Friday, February 24 and The Market Theatre, Ledbury on Saturday, February 25.
Reclusive writer and photographer Charles Dodgson (better known as Lewis Carroll) invites celebrity author Charles Dickens to his Oxford home to pose for a portrait. Dickens is so intrigued by the whimsical Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland that he accepts.
What ensues is a baring of two creative souls, the one private and fastidious, the other boisterous and irreverent.
As Dodgson struggles to capture a “perfect likeness” of Dickens, Dickens craftily pries into Dodgson’s personal life to get a handle on one of the most curious men he has ever met.
The result is a hilarious and also revealing conversation between two quirky, fascinating, and completely different men.
Following on from their hit tours of Silas Marner and The Four Men, A Perfect Likeness by Daniel Rover Singer is receiving it’s UK premier.
With fantastic reviews from its northern tour in Autumn—from touching script, to fine acting, magical lighting, and a stunning set—you’ll really want to see this.
What others have said
Barrie Jerram, reviewer for the Brighton Argus called it: “A witty and poignant play of lost childhoods and a growing friendship between two great writers.” They added: “Oozes humour and drama alike.”
“Ross Muir (Dodgson) and David Stephens (Dickens) are compelling in their roles and execute this two-hander with fluent ease, bringing expertly to life these two great icons of English literature.” Barry Jones from Richmondshire Today.
Ken Powell writing for Northern Arts Review said: “Conn Artists don’t just perform in halls and the like—they bring the theatre itself into each venue. The result was an unexpected delight. A superb performance with marvellous set, excellent acting, magical lighting, and a script that was on point. It’s a gem.”