Griff Rhys Jones, acclaimed comedian, writer, actor, and television presenter, is preparing to kick off his national stand-up tour this May with his highly-anticipated new show, “The Cat’s Pyjamas”.
The multi-award-winning performer will be sharing his signature witty observations and hilarious comic stories in this new show, which will cover a diverse range of topics.
From his travels and Welsh family to fraud, nostalgia, and even the TikTok generation, Rhys Jones will regale audiences with his anecdotes, which vary from night to night based on questions and improvised interaction with the crowd.
He’ll take them on a journey through his adventures, holidays, dog-sitting, burning boats, and meetings with rock celebrities and royalty, as his associations wander wherever they may.
“The Cat’s Pyjamas” follows in the footsteps of Rhys Jones’ previous successful tours, such as “Jones and Smith,”“Where Was I?,” and “All Over The Place,” which played to packed audiences in the UK, Australia, and New Zealand before the pandemic hit.
The comedy legend and national treasure has a career that spans iconic TV shows like “Not the Nine O’Clock News,”“Smith and Jones,” “Restoration,” and “It’ll be Alright on the Night,” as well as numerous arts and travel documentaries.
He has also graced the stage in lead roles for acclaimed directors like Alan Ackbourn, Sam Mendes, Peter Hall, and Nick Hytner, and has played venues like Drury Lane, Wembley, and the Royal National Theatre.
Griff Rhys Jones has won an impressive list of awards throughout his career, including two Oliviers, two British Comedy Awards, two Baftas, and an Emmy, as well as taking home a regatta trophy in Barcelona last July.
For those looking to catch Rhys Jones live, “The Cat’s Pyjamas” tour kicks off on June 10, at Monmouth’s Savoy Theatre before moving on to Hereford’s Courtyard on June 14.