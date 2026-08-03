MUSIC fans are being invited to Cinderford Rugby Club later this month for an evening of live reggae, Caribbean food and entertainment.
South West Live Music has announced it is once again teaming up with Cinderford RFC to host a Reggae Party Night on Saturday, August 15, with organisers promising "a top night out to remember".
Cheltenham based five piece band Kingsley & The Allies will provide the live music, performing a selection of reggae classics and party favourites. The group is expected to take to the stage from 9pm after doors open at 7.30pm.
As well as the live entertainment, visitors will be able to enjoy Jamaican rum and jerk chicken, helping to bring an authentic Caribbean flavour to the evening.
Tickets cost £10 and are available from Cinderford Rugby Club or by contacting organisers Sandra or Donna. The bar will remain open until midnight.
The event will take place at the club's Dockham Road ground and is open to anyone looking for a night of live music in the Forest of Dean.
South West Live Music has previously worked with Cinderford RFC to stage live entertainment at the venue and says it is looking forward to welcoming people back for another evening of music and dancing.
The organisers are encouraging people to buy tickets in advance to avoid disappointment and are hoping for another strong turnout from both local residents and visitors.
The event is one of several entertainment evenings being held at the club during the summer and is expected to provide another boost to Cinderford's live music scene.
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