With a reputation that reaches beyond British borders, Laurence's performances have graced BBC television and Radio 3’s Choral Evensong, filled the historic spaces of Westminster Abbey, and provided the soundtrack to choir accompaniments in America, France and Portugal. However, his upcoming performance holds a special place in his heart. “It is always a pleasure to return to my roots at St. Mary’s," he shared, "Members of the congregation have always been so supportive of me and always give me a warm welcome when I return. So this recital is just like coming home.”