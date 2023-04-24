Mark your calendars for a night of uplifting music and community spirit as Ross Choristers prepare to take the stage in support of the Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal and St Mary’s Church.
Rehearsing diligently every Monday night at the Ross Conservative Club, the choir is perfecting a captivating programme that promises to delight audiences on Saturday, 13th May.
With a repertoire featuring solos, sing-a-longs, and a diverse selection of popular songs arranged for the choir’s harmonious blend of voices, the Ross Choristers’ concert is sure to strike a chord with attendees.
St Mary’s Church, an enchanting venue for an evening of light entertainment, will open its doors at 7:30 pm, inviting guests to immerse themselves in the heartwarming melodies.
Tickets for this memorable event are priced at £10 and can be purchased from the Church office. For any enquiries, please call 01989 566781 or 01989 566769.
Last year, the Ross Gazette reported on the Ross Choristers’ previous concert for the Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal, which filled St Mary’s Church with the sound of uplifting music and raised a remarkable £3,000 for the cause. Opening with a hauntingly beautiful Ukrainian lullaby, the choir set the tone for an evening of solidarity and compassion.
That concert last year showcased exceptional solo and duet performances by the talented Josie O’Driscoll, Pat Williams, and Katie Brookes, a visiting singer from Bristol.
Conductor Jane Osbeldiston also treated the audience to a stunning rendition of a Ukrainian folk tune, first recorded in a Kyiv bunker.
Ross’s “Angel of Mercy,” Katie Fowler, spoke passionately about the immediate and ongoing needs of those affected by the crisis in Ukraine. A tireless advocate for the cause, Fowler has dedicated her time and resources to providing a local collection and distribution centre for humanitarian aid.
The generous audience contributed almost £500 to a raffle, which, combined with ticket sales and donations, resulted in an impressive total of £3,000 raised.
Ross Choristers Josie O’Driscoll and John Williams presented a cheque for this amount to Keith Wilding, Ruth Nelson, and Nick Dale of the Ross Lions, who will ensure that the funds reach those in need through their international network of volunteers.
The Ross Choristers once again unite in song for a worthy cause on Saturday, 13th May.